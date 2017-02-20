Maggie Comer won the runner-up prize for “Fighting the Inevitable,” an essay on Seamus Heaney’s “Blackberry Picking.”

Maggie graduated Ridgefield High School in 2016 and is currently attending Johns Hopkins University, where she is pursuing a major in neuroscience with a minor in English. She hopes to eventually attend medical school, specializing in infectious disease.

Maggie’s sponsors are Kimberly Benson and Kevin Higgins, both former teachers at Ridgefield High School.

The Meringoff Secondary School prizes are given annually for analytical essays by students in grades 9 through 12 dealing with works of recognized literary merit. Papers may examine style, characterization, rhetorical technique, or structure, and may be about individual poems, short stories, novels, plays, or essays. Papers may also compare two carefully selected works. This year’s awards include a prize of $1,500 for the winning entry and publication in the Association of Literary Scholars, Critics, and Writers online journal, Literary Matters. The two runners up each receive a prize of $250.