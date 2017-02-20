Ross Fenster, 73, volunteer

Ross Fenster of Ridgefield, CT, died Sunday, February 12, at the age of 73. He was born in Buffalo, NY, and was the son of the late Ardath and Ralph Fenster. He had lived in Ridgefield with his wife, Jane Leff, since 1991.

After a successful corporate career with Castrol North America, he retired in 2001. In his retirement Mr. Fenster enjoyed hiking, mountain climbing, and traveling. He also enjoyed classes at the Ridgefield Senior Center, Founders Hall.

Mr. Fenster was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Danbury where he held many leadership positions and treasured a strong sense of community and friendship. Mr. Fenster regularly volunteered at Regional Hospice at Dorothy Day Hospitality House and more recently at the Morris Street School.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Fenster is survived by his brothers, David Baird and Bruce Fenster, his son Jeffrey Fenster and his wife Debby, his daughter Kate Weizman and her husband Matt, and two stepchildren, Jordan Gregory and her husband Robert, and Mark Gregory. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Hallie and Maddie Fenster, Edie Weizman, and Max, Grace, and Lila Cumming.

A memorial service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 24 Clapboard Ridge Rd., Danbury, CT. at 11:30 on Saturday, February 25.

Donations in Mr. Fenster’s memory may be made to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT, 06810, or to the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Danbury.