In light of the Ridgefield community expressing compassion and empathy for refugees and immigrants, Ridgefielder resident Alan Ibbotson has made welcome signs for those interested in promoting peace.

Ibbotson is offering them for $5 (suggested donation) each, with 100% of the proceeds going to the International Rescue Committee (IRC). He has 50 of them to distribute.

“I suspect they will go fast,” said Aimee Berger-Girvalo‎ in a Facebook post Sunday, Feb. 18.

Berger-Girvalo‎ helped organize the local women’s march on Washington D.C. last month.

Anyone interested in purchasing a sign has been asked to message Berger-Girvalo or Ibbotson on Facebook.