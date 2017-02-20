The fourth annual Ridgefield Goes Country comes back on Saturday May 6 and Sunday May 7. The event is collaboration between the Ridgefield Rotary Club and the Lounsbury House. Last year’s BBQ Festival was a tremendous success as over 5,000 individuals attended the event. The event features a world-class BBQ championship, Family Fun with kid’s rides, a Riding Bull, live music from several great bands and great food. This year’s event will be even bigger and better than last year’s.

One of the headline events for the BBQ Festival weekend will be the Connecticut State BBQ Championship. This is sanctioned by the Kansas City BBQ Society and Northeast BBQ Society. There will be 40 teams competing in the competitive events. There will be 40 BBQ Masters and 2 former world champions competing among the teams. There will be 60 certified judges coming from over 10 States and 2 countries. The winners will qualify to compete in the American Royal World BBQ Championship in Kansas City and the jack Daniels Invitational WW BBQ Championship in Tennessee,

New to this year will be the KIDQ Competition which is for kids 6-12. The proceeds will go to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund.

The event will be held at the Historic Lounsbury House at 316 Main Street. Tickets prices are the same as last year, $10 for adults and $5 for students. Children under 12 are FREE. Learn more about the event at www.RidgefieldBBQCT.com.

The proceeds of this event are returned to deserving charities via the Rotary grant process and to maintaining Ridgefield’s Lounsbury House.

To learn more Ridgefield Rotary, its mission, its people and upcoming events such as Ridgefield Gone Country BBQ Festival visit us online at www.ridgefieldrotary.org or on Facebook.