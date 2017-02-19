Reports of rusty water in apartments on Governor Street Saturday, Feb. 18, were attributed to the fire department’s using a nearby Aquarion water system.

“The fire department was using a hydrant nearby. It created some discoloration at the one location,” Peter Fazekas, Aquarion’s director of communications, said Saturday evening.

Steve Zemo, landlord of the building where the rusty water had been reported, said it had been cleared up. The selectman also said it was the second time water in the building had been discolored recently.

“It was 76 last week and 86 today,” he said, using the numbers of the two Governor Street apartment buildings he owns. “Definitely something going at Aquarion. We didn’t receive notice of service work, but that’s what we assume. Our maintenance staff ran the water for a while and seems to have cleared up.”