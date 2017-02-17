The Ridgefield Police Department has received numerous calls this week from residents regarding the IRS impersonation scam.

The scammers call taxpayers claiming to be IRS officials and demand the person pay a bogus tax bill. The callers will usually request that the victim pay the bill with a prepaid debit card or wire transfer.

The scammers may use threats of arrest and bullying tactics in an attempt to get the victim to pay. It should be noted that we have not received any reports of any financial loss.

The IRS will not:



Call you to demand immediate payment.

Call you if you owe taxes without first sending you a bill in the mail.

Demand that you pay taxes and not allow you to question or appeal the amount you owe.

Require that you pay your taxes a certain way. For instance, require that you pay with a prepaid debit card.

Ask for your credit or debit card numbers over the phone.

Threaten to bring in police or other agencies to arrest you for not paying.

Contact you via email



Remember to never give out any personal or financial information over the phone.

If you receive one of these calls we recommend that you hang up immediately. If you receive a message requesting a call back, do not call back.

You can report an IRS impersonation scam call at www.tigta.gov (click on the IRS impersonation scam tab on the top right of the screen) or call 800-366-4484.

Feel free to contact us at 203-438-6531 if you need our assistance.