Prep ends Ridgefield’s win streak with 4-1 triumph

Scoring four unanswered goals, Fairfield Prep downed the Ridgefield High boys hockey team, 4-1, on Thursday evening at the Winter Garden Ice Arena.

The defeat snapped a 16-game winning streak for Ridgefield (17-2), which hadn’t lost since a 3-2 overtime setback to Xavier in the second game of the season back on Dec. 23.

Ridgefield, the state’s top-ranked team, got off to a good start in Thursday’s game, taking a 1-0 lead when Harrison Chuma scored on an assist from Jeff Pracella with 7:25 left in the opening period.

But Prep’s Kevin Oricoli got the tying goal less than two minutes into the second period, and the Jesuits went ahead, 2-1, on Brennan Henry’s goal at the 12:51 mark.

Prep added goals from Carter Kral and Joe Mancini in the final three minutes of the third period to seal the victory. Mancini’s goal, with 27 seconds remaining, came after the Tigers pulled goalie Sean Keegans for an extra skater.

Keegan’s finished with 29 saves, while Prep goalie Jack McGee stopped 30 of Ridgefield’s 31 shots on net.

Notes: Ridgefield had beaten Prep, 2-1 in overtime, in the first game of the season Dec. 18 in Bridgeport.

The Tigers end the regular season on Monday (Feb. 20) against Westhill/Stamford at 2 p.m. at the Winter Garden.

Ridgefield has already qualified for the FCIAC playoffs, which start with playdown games Feb. 25. As one of the top-two seeds, the Tigers get a first-round bye and will compete in the semifinals on March 1 at Terry Conners Rink in Stamford.

Prep improved to 9-7 overall with the win. Four of the Jesuits’ losses have come against out-of-state opponents.