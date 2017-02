RMAC’S Band Bash will be held Friday, Feb. 24, at St. Andrew’s Church. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30 and admission is $5.

Four bands from the area will be performing to showcase their talent.

Performing are Ridgefield’s School of Rock House Band, Premium from The Music Shed in Redding, Ridgefield’s Things and Stuff, and Westchester’s Gilbert.

There will be food, dancing, and great music.

St. Andrew’s Church is located at 6 Ivy Hill Road.