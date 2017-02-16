Ridgefield girls hoop hosts FCIAC quarterfinal Saturday

The Ridgefield High girls basketball team will begin its bid for a second conference championship in three seasons this Saturday evening.

Seeded second, the Tigers host seventh-seed Greenwich at 6:45 in the second game of a quarterfinal doubleheader at Ridgefield High. Third-seed Stamford plays sixth-seed Danbury in the first quarterfinal at 5 p.m.

The winners advance to the conference semifinals next Tuesday (Feb. 21) at Fairfield Ludlowe High School. The championship game is Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. at Fairfield Ludlowe.

Ridgefield (16-4 overall, 14-2 FCIAC) finished the regular season with a 64-62 road loss to Norwalk on Wednesday night. Amanda Beckwith’s layup at the buzzer lifted the Bears to the comeback triumph — Norwalk trailed 31-21 at halftime.

Greenwich (12-7, 10-6 FCIAC) also dropped its regular-season finale on Wednesday, falling to Danbury, 45-37.

The Tigers defeated Greenwich, 63-51, during a regular-season game Jan. 17 at Ridgefield High. Ridgefield’s full-court zone press forced Greenwich into 15 turnovers in the first half, which ended with the Tigers ahead, 36-18.

Four players scored in double figures for Ridgefield, led by Meaghan O’Hara with 14 points. Caroline Curnal added 13 points, while Grace Goodwin had 12 points and Elizabeth Middlebrook 10 points.

Notes: Ridgefield routed Greenwich, 66-40, in the FCIAC quarterfinals last year. The Tigers then lost to eventual champion Stamford in the semifinals.

The other quarterfinal doubleheader on Saturday takes place at Norwalk High School. Top-seed Trumbull meets eighth-seed Staples and fourth-seed Norwalk faces fifth-seed Fairfield Warde.

All FCIAC quarterfinal games — as well as the semifinals and the championship contest — will be aired live on the HAN Network. For more information visit han.network.