Hot Stove League with Gary Cohen at the library Sunday

The Ridgefield Library’s Hot Stove League event with Gary Cohen has been rescheduled to Sunday, Feb. 19th at 1:00 pm.. (Doors open at noon)

We now have a very limited number of tickets available for sale. You can click here to get your tickets today!

But hurry as there are just a few left!

Meet the Mets…announcer! On the same day that Mets pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in Florida, the Ridgefield Library will host an exclusive conversation with legendary baseball broadcaster Gary Cohen. Gary will entertain questions from the audience and offer unique insights on his broadcasting career, great moments in New York Mets history and his take on the 2017 Mets and the upcoming Major League Baseball season.

We will continue accept bids on an exclusive package featuring four field-level tickets to a 2017 Mets game at Citi Field, including four on-field passes to watch batting practice and a rare visit to the Ralph Kiner Broadcast Booth at the stadium. Bids can be made in person at the Ridgefield Library through February 19. The winning bid will be announced at the end of the Hot Stove League program. Attendance is not required. (Package courtesy of SportsNet New York – SNY, the Home for All Things New York Sports.)

In addition, the Library will hold raffle drawings for New York Mets memorabilia at the event, including an official MLB baseball signed by SNY’s broadcasting team of Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling (courtesy of SNY), and an official MLB baseball signed by 1986 World Championship hero and Mets Hall of Fame member Mookie Wilson (courtesy of the New York Mets). Raffle ticket packages will begin at $5 and will be available on February 19 at the Library. Winners will be announced at the end of the Hot Stove League program.

If you hurry you can still click here to purchase tickets.