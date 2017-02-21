Top taxpayers? Boehringer still heads list

Boehringer Ingelheim, the German-owned pharmaceutical company with a research complex in Ridgebury, is again the town’s biggest taxpayer — easily exceeding the combined assessed value of the next nine highest taxpayers.

Here are Ridgefield’s top 10 taxpayers, and their assessed values, as listed on the 2016 grand list:

1) Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Ridgebury research complex) $197,933,074.

2) Eversource (utility equipment) — $25,034,970.

3) Equity One (Copps Hill Plaza shopping center) — $19,390,000.

4) Zemo, Stephen J. (shopping centers, offices, apartment buildings) — $13,523,150.

5) Ridgefield Professional Building (Pond’s Edge medical center) — $12,896,770.

6) Ridgefield Waterside Properties (BMW dealership) — $12,021,980.

7) Flat Rock Corp. (Silver Spring Country Club) — $11,428,770.

8) JFM Realty Associates LLC (Pambianchi Properties, Pamby automotive) — $10,108,740.

9) Harrison, E. Hunter (Ridgebury horse farm) — $9,719,428.

10) Eureka V. LLC (undeveloped land, 153 acres, approved for 306 units) — $9,366,880.