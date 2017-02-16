The Ridgefield Press

Playhouse celebrates Valentine’s Day gala winners

February 16, 2017

Pictured left to right are: Jay Cohen of Wilton; Cally Adl of New Canaan; Mike Dagostino of Cheshire; Ridgefield Playhouse Executive Director Allison Stockel; BMW of Ridgefield Marketing and Communications Director Megan McSherry.

The Valentine’s Day Gala at The Ridgefield Playhouse was a date night to remember, including champagne, tasty desserts, and fantastic live music from Motown legends, The Commodores. Sponsored by Lori and John Berisford—with support from Adam Broderick Salon & Spa, BMW of Ridgefield, and Craig’s Fine Jewelry—the evening began with mingling in the lobby, toasting the evening with prosecco from Chloe Wine Collection and enjoying treats from Deborah Ann’s Sweet Shoppe, Elizabella’s Bake Shop, The Cake Box, and Whistle Stop Bakery. A live auction followed, as well as a raffle. Three winners were invited on stage to pick up their prizes: Mike Dagostino from Cheshire won a $750 gift certificate to Adam Broderick Salon & Spa, Cally Adl from New Canaan picked up an Honora pearl necklace from Craig’s Fine Jewelry, and Jay Cohen from Wilton won a “Night Out on the Town” courtesy of BMW of Ridgefield, including a chauffeur-driven BMW, dinner and tickets to a Ridgefield Playhouse show.

Additional support for The Ridgefield Playhouse Valentine’s Day Fundraiser Gala was provided by All Season Party & Tent Rentals, Campari, and Bruce Bennett Nissan.

For more information on this event or upcoming shows, call the box office at 203-438-5795, or visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.  The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.

