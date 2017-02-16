Chamber announces state of the town, business awards ceremony March 10

The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual inaugural breakfast and state of the town address Friday, March 10 (snow date March 24) from 7:30 to 10:00 a.m. at Silver Spring Country Club. The breakfast will feature the inauguration of the Chamber’s Board of Directors for 2017 and state of the town address by First Selectman Rudy Marconi, who will give an overview of current happenings and issues within the town with a brief question and answer.

The event also includes the Chamber’s annual business awards presentation honoring Business of the Year, Volunteer of the Year as well as New Business of the Year. “Every year our Board looks forward to identifying award recipients so their achievements and efforts can be recognized,” said David Buckley, Board Chair. “We will honor Ridgefield Prime as Business of the Year, Kathy Graham from Fairfield County Bank as Volunteer of the Year and EZ Junk and Snow Removal as our New Business of the Year.”

“Each of our honorees has contributed a great deal to the Ridgefield community,” said Jennifer Zinzi, executive director of the Chamber of the Commerce. “Their service, philanthropy, ingenuity and energy are tireless and it is our honor to recognize each of them.

The breakfast is also the first opportunity for the public to meet the 2017 Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors as they are sworn into their roles. The 2017 Board of Directors is as follows: David Buckley of NuWeigh Wellness, Chair, Christy Kinsman of the Little House Shoppe, Past Chair, Jill Maguire of Union Savings Bank, Chair-Elect, Alexandra Carrow, Treasurer, Arnold Light of Arnold Light Consults, Secretary. Directors are as follows: Patricia Alexander of Webster Bank, Pamela Banks of Banks Law, Tony DeMarco of CorCystems, Deborah Durkee of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Real Estate, Justin Felton of Complete Payroll Systems, Paul Fitzpatrick of CrossRoads Signs, MaryKate Gobleck of Reliance Merchant Services, Meredith Mulhearn of Cucumber & Chamomile, Vincent Perry of Fairfield County Bank, Jane Scarbrough of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Real Estate, Nancy Schairer of Winters Brothers Waste Management and Abraham Spierer of AHS Management and Tax Services .

All are welcome to attend and the cost is $50 per person.

For additional information or to register, visit www.destinationridgefield.com/events or call (203) 438-5992.