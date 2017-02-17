Recreation Notes: Talk to the animals on Feb. 25

Bring your whole family to the Ridgefield Recreation Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, for a free Talk to the Animals show from 1 to 2 p.m. You’ll have a chance to get up close and personal with a variety of animals, such as an iguana, an Arizona mountain kingsnake, an eclectus parrot, a pink-toed tarantula, and more. Join Animal Embassy as they unravel some of the mysteries of animal communication.

Ridgefield Parks and Recreation wants to give your child a summer to remember. Adventure Day Camp is available to children ages 3 to 13. There are eight one-week sessions running from June 19 to Aug. 11. Each week of camp includes swimming, sports, field trips, inflatables, games, art, science, and more. There is an early bird special: If you register in March for two or more weeks of Adventure Day Camp, you will receive 10% off. Adventure Day Camp director Kaitlin Stanton will be at the Recreation Center to answer all your questions on Saturday, Feb. 25, from noon to 3. You will also be able to register your kids for Adventure Day Camp with the early bird discount. For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.