Student news: Boston College, James Madison, and Wisconsin

Ridgefielder Grace Marra received first honors at Boston College, making the university’s dean’s list for the fall semester.

Rachel JoLyn Sullivan of Ridgefield graduated with a degree in nursing from James Madison University.

Ridgefielder Randy Deng has been placed on the dean’s list for the fall semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Skyler Susnick from Ridgefield has been named to SUNY Geneseo’s dean’s list for the fall semester.

The following Ridgefielders have been placed on the dean’s list at Marist College for the fall semester: Caroline Brian, Class of 2018, majoring in fashion merchandising; Nicolas Maglieri, 2017, digital media; Andrew Ventrella, 2019, business administration; and Molly Weeks, 2017, communication.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has named the following Ridgefielders to the dean’s list for the fall semester: Chad Ballard, College of Letters and Science; Patrick Francis, College of Letters and Science; Kimberly Wroblewski, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences; and Ryan Young, College of Engineering.