Thrift Shop: A picnic in the park

It’s not really “picnic in the park” time yet, but our donations know no season! I love the picnic basket backpack. There’s service for two with plates, utensils, cheese board, wine glasses, wine stopper, checkered tablecloth, and napkins! The backpack has an entire section for your food and an outside pocket for your wine bottle — there’s a place for everything.

Suppose the kids come along on your picnic? Time for a Teddy Bear tea, and little Miss L.L. Bean Bear can join you. She’s wearing a blue-and-white Nordic sweater and carrying the signature L.L. Bean red-and-white tote. A travel easel is available for the person who needs to express his or her creative side. It measures 10 by 14 inches and has plenty of storage for all your supplies.

Don’t despair if you are not into picnics, adventures or art — stay home and play cards! Our poker chip set has 500 chips and two decks of cards packed in a convenient metal carrying case.

Find whatever pleases you at the Thrift Shop. We’re open Monday through Friday from 12 to 4 and Saturday from 10 to 2 at 15 Catoonah Street.