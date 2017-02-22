Ridgefield violinist Alice Townsend is the featured soloist at the Western Connecticut Youth Orchestra winter concert on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 4 p.m. at the Clune Auditorium at Wilton High School.

The concert will feature performances by the three orchestra ensembles, comprised of 100 young musicians from 12 towns in Connecticut and New York.

The symphony orchestra, led by Music Director Eric Mahl, will feature Townsend, winner of the orchestra’s 2017 concerto competition. She will be performing the melodies of Saint-Saëns’ Havanaise.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for seniors and children under 12, and will be available at the door.