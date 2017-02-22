The Ridgefield Press

Violinist Alice Townsend is featured youth soloist

By The Ridgefield Press on February 22, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

Alice Townsend.

Ridgefield violinist Alice Townsend is the featured soloist at the Western Connecticut Youth Orchestra winter concert on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 4 p.m. at the Clune Auditorium at Wilton High School.

The concert will feature performances by the three orchestra ensembles, comprised of 100 young musicians from 12 towns in Connecticut and New York.   

The symphony orchestra, led by Music Director Eric Mahl, will feature Townsend, winner of the orchestra’s 2017 concerto competition. She will be performing the melodies of Saint-Saëns’ Havanaise.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for seniors and children under 12, and will be available at the door.  

 

No related posts.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Commission for the Disabled on Schlumberger leases: Town has access responsibilities
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress