Alanna Williamson to wed Kristofor Peterson

Dawn and Nickalos L. Peterson of Ridgefield have announced the engagement of their son, Kristofor Charles Peterson, to Alanna Heather Williamson, daughter of John Williamson and Pat Evans of Pleasanton, Calif.

Peterson, a graduate of Deerfield Academy in 2003 and Haverford College in 2007, is a vice president at Hunt Mortgage Group in Washington, D.C.

Williamson graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, in 2008 and is a senior research assistant at George Washington University School of Public Health in the Department of Health Policy and Management. She is also pursuing her master’s degree in public health from George Washington.

The couple became engaged in Berkeley, Calif., while celebrating the Christmas holiday with Williamson’s family. The couple currently live in Washington, D.C., and plan to marry in 2018.