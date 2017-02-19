Library Lines: Wall Street Journal articles available from home

Did you miss the Wall Street Journal coverage of the Super Bowl? Want to read Gear & Gadgets reviews or are you just curious about a WSJ article you heard about?

Did you know that you have free access to full-text Wall Street Journal articles? The Wall Street Journal from ProQuest is a research resource available on library computers, from the library’s website, ridgefieldlibrary.org, and from researchitct.org. It covers the Wall Street Journal Eastern edition from 1984 through the present, and includes same-day coverage.



This Wall Street Journal research product is different from the wsj.com online product in that photographs and illustrations are excluded, but the complete text of each article is available and it is printable and free.



To find the Wall Street Journal link on the Ridgefield Library website, click on Research & Reference and then on Magazines & Newspapers or on Databases A-Z to find WSJ listed alphabetically. You will need to enter your Connecticut library barcode number. To help find your articles, we recommend doing an “Advanced Search” to search by keywords, subject headings, names of companies and people, and publication date or a range of dates.

We hope you make use of this Wall Street Journal resource!

Christie Mitchell is an adult services librarian at the Ridgefield Library. She can be reached at camitchell@ridgefieldlibrary.org or at 203-438-2282, ext. 12004.