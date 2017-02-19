The Ridgefield Press

Library Lines: Wall Street Journal articles available from home

By Christie Mitchell on February 19, 2017 in Columns, Community · 0 Comments

Did you miss the Wall Street Journal coverage of the Super Bowl? Want to read Gear & Gadgets reviews or are you just curious about a WSJ article you heard about?

Did you know that you have free access to full-text Wall Street Journal articles? The Wall Street Journal from ProQuest is a research resource available on library computers, from the library’s website, ridgefieldlibrary.org, and from researchitct.org. It covers the Wall Street Journal Eastern edition from 1984 through the present, and includes same-day coverage.

This Wall Street Journal research product is different from the wsj.com online product in that photographs and illustrations are excluded, but the complete text of each article is available and it is printable and free.

To find the Wall Street Journal link on the Ridgefield Library website, click on Research & Reference and then on Magazines & Newspapers or on Databases A-Z to find WSJ listed alphabetically. You will need to enter your Connecticut library barcode number. To help find your articles, we recommend doing an “Advanced Search” to search by keywords, subject headings, names of companies and people, and  publication date or a range of dates.

We hope you make use of this Wall Street Journal resource!

Christie Mitchell is an adult services librarian at the Ridgefield Library. She can be reached at camitchell@ridgefieldlibrary.org or at 203-438-2282, ext. 12004.

 

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post RVNA offers CPR training Feb. 27
About author
The Ridgefield Press

Christie Mitchell


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress