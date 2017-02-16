Ridgefield girls fourth, boys 10th in Class LL track

Following two weather-related postponements, the Class LL state indoor track and field championships finally took place on Wednesday in New Haven.

And the Ridgefield High girls team came close to winning a title.

One of four teams that separated themselves from the rest of the field, Ridgefield wound up fourth with 57.50 points. The Tigers were just 6.5 points behind Danbury, which won the Class LL championship with 64 points. Glastonbury was second with 61 points and Greenwich third with 58 points — a half-point more than Ridgefield.

Anna Landler led the Tigers with a first-place finish in the long jump (16’10.5″). Landler, who holds the RHS school record (17’4″), jumped more than five inches farther than Manchester’s Camryn Wesoloskie, who was second with a jump of 16’5″.

Ridgefield had several other top-six individual efforts, including Katie Jasminski’s second-place finish in the 600-meter run with a time of 1:38.23.

Also scoring points with top-six finishers were Brianne McGill (third, 35’1.5″) in the shot put; Kasey McGerald (fourth, 3:09.80) in the 1,000; Tess Pisanelli (fourth, 5:17.60) and Gabriella Viggiano (sixth, 5:23.70) in the 1,600; Landler (fifth, 1:41.20) in the 600; Josephine Simon (fifth, 9.12) in the 55-meter hurdles; and Eliza Overlock (tied for sixth, 4’10”) in the high jump.

Ridgefield added points in three of the four relays, getting two second-place finishes and one fourth-place finish.

Viggiano, Pisanelli, Jasminski and Landler combined to place second in the 4×800 relay (9:34.32), while Simon, Samantha Petruzzelli, Emma Langis and Rachel Maue teamed to finish second in the sprint medley relay (4:24.62).

Viggiano, Langis, Jasminski and Alexandra Damron added a fourth-place finish in the 4×400 relay with a time of 4:09.77.

Scoring in six events, Ridgefield tied Westhill for 10th place in the Class LL boys championship meet with 15 points.

The best individual finish for the Tigers came from Thomas Vilinskis, who was fourth in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.16 seconds.

Finishing fifth were Aidan Spearman in the 55-meter dash (6.71) and Brad DeMassa in the 3,200-meter run (9:37.19). Lucas Furneri added a sixth-place finish in the shot put (43’7.25″).

Calvin Keller, DeMassa, Kevin Arnold and Ken Day were fourth in the 4×800 relay (8:20.38), and Mitchell van der Noll, Robert Cohen, Day and Arnold were fifth in the 4×400 relay (3:37.74).