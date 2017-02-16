Ridgefield happenings: Howard Blum talk, winter concert and comedy workshop

Blum’s spy book topic of talk at temple

Author Howard Blum will discuss his latest book, The Last Goodnight — A World War II Story of Espionage, Adventure and Betrayal, on Thursday, March 2, from noon to 2 at Congregation Shir Shalom, 46 Peaceable Street.

There is no fee. Participants bring lunch. A special “spy treat” will be served. More information is available at 203-438 6589.

Comedy students are ready to perform

Christine O’Leary’s comedy writing workshop students at the Ridgefield Playhouse will take the stage on Tuesday, April 18, at 7:30 p.m. with a performance to show off their eight weeks of writing and practice.

For tickets ($20), call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org

Winter concert

Howard Williams Winter Concert Series presents J & B Lite on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m. at Ridgefield Crossings, 640 Danbury Road. Bandleader/guitarist Billy Michael, joined by vocalist Jacqui Rodda and pianist Wayne Gunther, will perform. Free admission; 203-403-4383.

Decorative painting

Decorative Painting Techniques and More is a new class available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. In the hands-on workshop, students will learn painting techniques used for furniture. Many of these principles can be used to paint a wall, steps or a wood mantel.

Art experience is not necessary. Cost is $92 plus a materials fee of $15 to $20 per student,. The class meets on Mondays, March 6, 13, 20, and 27, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School.

Advance registration is required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for materials information and to register.

Evening for educators to explore creativity

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum has announced its first Evening for Educators of 2017, Drawing Your Own Path: Exploring Art, Creativity, and Mindfulness, with John F. Simon Jr., visual artist and author, on Friday, March 31, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Drawing materials will be supplied. All levels of experience welcome. Register at bit.ly/2kEuIig

Commander Besse at Exchange Club

The Exchange Club of Ridgefield’s monthly meeting will be Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m. at Bernard’s restaurant. The speaker will be Commander George Besse of Ridgefield’s American Legion Post 78. The club is open to all who are interested. Contact Chris Miller, Exchange Club of Ridgefield president, at 203-744-5655 or [email protected]

Musicians plan folk sing-alongs

Three musical hosts — Edwin Taylor, Faith Ferry and Deborah Katchko-Gray — are planning a pair of sing-alongs at the Ridgefield Library, March 26 and May 7, from 3 to 4 p.m. in the downstairs program room.

Songs from folk and theater traditions, including Shenandoah, America the Beautiful, Oklahoma, and You’ve Got a Friend, will be featured. Drums and guitars are welcome. Songbooks are provided. For more information, email[email protected]

Gardening classes

Ridgefield Continuing Education has several gardening classes available. Taught by Laura Stabell, Annuals and Container Gardening covers how to start and buy plants, what’s good where and how to plant containers, on Monday, March 6. Bulbs, Perennials and Ornamental Grasses, on Wednesday, March 15, covers how to create a layered garden by under-planting beds with bulbs and what plants thrive and resist deer.

Defenceless Gardening in Deer Country, taught by Alison Wachstein on Wednesday, March 8, covers deer habits, deer “resistant” plants and deer “candy” plants to avoid (or protect), and coping strategies.

The workshops cost $31 and meet from 7 to 9 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School.

Advance registration required. Ridgefield senior discount available. More information at ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Museum to host history trivia contest

The third annual test of American history will be re-enacted on Friday, March 24, at Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center, at the Battle of Ridgefield IV competition.

Teams of as many as six will vie for the Fountain Trophy, awarded to the competitors who show the greatest command of Ridgefield, state, and national history. Previous winners include Rudy’s Rebels and the Phillip Burr Bradleys.

This year’s competition anticipates the re-enactment of the Battle of Ridgefield on April 29 and will include a contest within a contest for those following the museum online. The antique battle print superimposed with cartoon bubbles that has become the informal symbol of the trivia contest will be Beatles-themed, with Benedict Arnold voicing six different appropriate (or subversive) titles or lyrics. Teams able to capture all six of the song titles correctly by the evening of the battle will receive a head start of three points.

The competition begins at 7 p.m. in the Garden House; entry fee is $10 for each contestant; refreshments will be available for purchase.

For additional information or to register a team, call Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center at 203-438-5485 or email [email protected]

Church plans session on Appalachia project

Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church plans kickoff rallies for those interested in participating in the Appalachia Service Project Thursday, Feb. 23, and Tuesday, Feb. 28, both from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the church’s Martin Hall. Details will be presented about participating in this year’s trip, set for July 1-9.

More information is available at jesseleeasp.org

Lenten book study at Jesse Lee church

Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is leading a Lenten-season book study that will explore the ways that God reveals Himself through the “I Am” sayings of Jesus, starting on Feb. 26.

The seven-week program includes a weekly one-hour meeting to discuss a chapter of The God We Can Know by Rob Fuquay, a Methodist minister in Indianapolis. Flexible days and times are available. Free copies of the book will be available.

For more details and to sign up, go tojesseleechurch.com/events or call Elizabeth Rabinowitz at 203-431-8502.

Educational talk about menopause

Nutritionist Mickey Harpaz will talk about his book, 50 Shades of Menopause, at the Ridgefield Library on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. Harpaz will discuss what women can do to alleviate the negative side effects of menopause, including how to handle fatigue, weight gain, memory loss, insomnia, stress, depression, and hot flashes.

This program is part of the Body, Mind and Spirit: Holistic Health and Wellness series that is made possible through Noreen L. Papa — Mothers: Live Your Life! Call 203-438-2282 to register or for more information.

Photography workshops

Photography workshops start soon through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Beginning Digital Photography with Michael Serao (digital SLR with manual settings is needed) covers the basics of how a camera works. The class meets on Mondays, Feb. 27 and March 6, 13, 20 and 27, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Senior discount available.

Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for information.

Puppet show comes to the library Feb. 20

The Lionheart Puppet Company will perform the children’s classic, The Reluctant Dragon, by Kenneth Grahame at the Ridgefield Library on Monday, Feb. 20, from 2 to 2:45 p.m. in the library’s main program room on the lower level. It is appropriate for families with children ages 4 to 11.

Children ages 6 and under need to be accompanied by an adult. For more information, see lionheartpuppets.com or call children’s services at 203-438-2282, ext. 12002.

Restaurant Week set for Feb 20-26

Ridgefield Restaurant Week, an event in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce, is Feb. 20-26 this year. Participating restaurants are offering fixed-price lunch and/or dinner specials.

Participating restaurants include the Ancient Mariner, Bailey’s Backyard, Bernard’s/Sarah’s Wine Bar, Little Pub, Luna Rossa, Southwest Café, Sucre Sale, Terra Restaurant inside Hotel Zero Degrees, Terra Sole, Tigers’ Den Sports Bar & Grill, and Wooster Hollow Diner.

The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce, 203-438-5992, has more information.

Restaurants being added, along with each restaurant’s offering, may be viewed at DestinationRidgefield.com

CPR training

The Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association is offering an infant, child, and adult CPR and defibrillator training and certification course on Monday, Feb. 27, at RVNA offices, 27 Governor Street, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. The cost is $55, and $10 for the optional manual.

Reserve by calling RVNA at 203-438-5555.

Test prep classes

Lentz & Lentz is offering PSAT, SAT, and ACT prep classes in Ridgefield. Cost is $425, including all course materials. The course meets on Sundays, March 5, 12, 19, and 26 and April 2, 23 and 30, and Tuesday, April 4, from 6 to 9 p.m.

SAT prep students (only) may opt to take an additional ACT supplement on May 7, 14 and 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. for a total of $625. The ACT prep is not sold separately. All classes meet at the Venus building. Visit lentzsatprep.com or call Ridgefield Continuing Education at 203-431-2812 or Lentz & Lentz at 1-800-866-SATS.