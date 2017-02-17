RHS gets grant for Unified Sports

The Ridgefield Education Foundation has donated $10,000 to help fund the high school’s new Unified Sports program.

Unified Sports is a Special Olympics program designed to teach athletes with or without special needs inclusivity during training and competition.

“All Unified Sports players, both athletes and special partners, are of similar age and matched sport skill ability,” said Pamela Banks, president of the Ridgefield Education Foundation, who presented the grant to the Board of Education Monday night.

“Teams are placed in competitive divisions based upon their skill abilities and range from training divisions, with a skill-learning focus, to high-level competition.”

Superintendent Karen Baldwin said the high school will offer volleyball in the spring, as well as two seasons of sports next fall. Those sports haven’t been announced yet.

In addition to the grant funding, the program is costing the district $8,124 in next year’s budget.

The district has begun interviews to hire Unified Sports coaches.