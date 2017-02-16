Thank you, all who attended and helped make this year’s Taste of Ridgefield a resounding success, by all measures. The event was very well attended with over 30 establishments participating. The proceeds for the event exceeded $25,000. In its 18th year, the Taste of Ridgefield continues to be a premier event. The proceeds of this event are returned to deserving charities via the Rotary grant process.
Giving Thanks: Rotary thanks community for another successful ‘Taste’
By Joe Savino on February 16, 2017 in Business, Commentary, Community, Opinion · 0 Comments
Thank you, all who attended and helped make this year’s Taste of Ridgefield a resounding success, by all measures. The event was very well attended with over 30 establishments participating. The proceeds for the event exceeded $25,000. In its 18th year, the Taste of Ridgefield continues to be a premier event. The proceeds of this event are returned to deserving charities via the Rotary grant process.
Excellent leadership is required to make the Taste of Ridgefield a success, and our heartfelt thanks goes to Barbara McMahon and Kristina Kelly, who have worked endlessly since October as event co-chairs. However, indeed it does take a town like Ridgefield to make everything go. A thank-you to our event sponsors Fairfield County Bank and Synchrony Financial and the over 40 Ridgefield area businesses and individuals whose support made the event a great success. We had extensive support from all the members of our newly expanded Ridgefield Rotary Club, as well as the Boy Scouts, Ridgefield Newcomers, the Boys & Girls Club, Lions Heart volunteers, The Ridgefield Press, HamletHub, WLAD radio in Danbury, and the Chamber of Commerce. Special thanks to the countless businesses who displayed our posters, to the donors who purchased our sponsorships at all levels, and, of course, to the merchants who took time from their very busy schedules to serve as attendees at the Taste of Ridgefield. The names of all the sponsors and participating establishments are on our website.
To learn more about the Ridgefield Rotary, its mission, its people, and upcoming events such as the Ridgefield Gone Country BBQ Festival, visit us online at ridgefieldrotary.org or on Facebook.
