Editorial: Thank you, plowmen
By Steve Coulter on February 17, 2017 in Columns, Commentary · 0 Comments
Wake up at 3 a.m., return home after midnight. No breaks, only coffee.
That’s the life of a plowman during a winter storm, like the two that hit Ridgefield last week.
It’s a job that invites criticism from anyone who has to wake up to find roads looking anything less than spectacular.
But before you join the brigade of those commenting about the terrible conditions (and it’s easier than ever, thanks to the advent of social media), take a step back and think about how you spent the last 24 hours: probably curled up under warm blankets in bed or on a sofa. Worse case scenario: sitting at the desk of your home office.
Some of us are even fortunate enough to enjoy quality bonding time with our children that we are deprived of almost every other day of the year.
Yes, there’s something magical about a snow day. However, no such enhancement surrounds a plowman’s duty. These hard workers are out all day, and usually back on the roads again at 3 a.m. the next day. It’s a marathon shift.
So make sure to thank them, and use only kind words on social media when talking about road conditions.
They could be a lot worse.
