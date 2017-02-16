In memory of Rick Addessi

Wayne Addessi, Main Street jeweler and landlord, sent along this note he received from his mother, Donna, upon the fifth anniversary of the death of her husband and Wayne’s father, Rick Addessi. Enrico “Rick” Addessi, a Danbury native, was a fixture in Ridgefield for more than four decades as a jeweler, landlord and businessman. Addessi was born on Dec. 18, 1929, and died on Feb. 18, 2012.

My Special Love

It has been five years since I kissed you goodbye, but the love we shared continues to give me strength to move forward.

Yours was the shoulder I leaned on, the hand I held, your eyes sent the message that never grows old. The memory of your smile still warms my heart. You were everything that was special to me. I miss you with all my heart.

You will always be my “Special Love!”

Your loving wife, Donna