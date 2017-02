The Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association is offering an infant, child, and adult CPR and defibrillator training and certification course on Monday, Feb. 27, at RVNA offices, 27 Governor Street, from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

The course is taught using the American Red Cross guidelines and certification is valid for two years. The cost is $55, $10 optional manual. Credit cards or checks made payable to RVNA.

Space is limited. Reserve by calling RVNA at 203-438-5555.