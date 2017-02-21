The Ridgefield Press

SAT test prep classes begin March 5

Lentz & Lentz is offering PSAT, SAT, and ACT Prep classes in Ridgefield. Cost is $425 including all course materials. The course meets on Sundays, March 5, 12, 19, 26; April 2, 23 and 30 and Tuesday, April 4, from 6 to 9 p.m. This course allows participants to develop the strategies, test-taking tips and shortcuts needed to do well.  

SAT Prep students (only) may opt to take an additional ACT Supplement on May 7, 14 and 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. for a total of $625. The ACT Prep is not sold separately. All classes meet at the Venus building. Visit lentzsatprep.com or call Ridgefield Continuing Education at 203-431-2812 or Lentz & Lentz at 1-800-866-SATS.

