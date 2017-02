The Lionheart Puppet Company will perform the children’s classic, The Reluctant Dragon, by Kenneth Grahame, at the Ridgefield Library on Monday, Feb. 20, 2 to 2:45 p.m., in the library’s main program room on the lower level and is appropriate for families with children ages 4-11.

Children ages six and under need to be accompanied by an adult. For more information, see lionheartpuppets.com or call childrens services at 203-438-2282 X12002.