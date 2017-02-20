The Ridgefield Press

Photography workshops begin Feb. 27

By The Ridgefield Press on February 20, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Photography workshops start soon through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Beginning Digital Photography with Michael Serao (digital SLR with manual settings is needed) covers the basics of how a camera works. The class meets on Mondays, Feb. 27; March 6, 13, 20 and 27; 7 to 9 p.m.; $109.  

A follow up course for people who are comfortable with the basics, More Photography on Mondays, April 17, 24; May 1 and 8; 7 to 9 p.m.; $92 focuses on creative lighting techniques. Photoshop Elements is also available.

Instructor Michael Serao has an MFA and has been employed in photography and teaching for more than 20 years. Senior discount available. Advance registration required.  Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for information.

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Spring fever: First crocus blooms on Olmstead Lane Next Post Lounsbury House to host fourth annual country festival May 6-7
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress