Photography workshops begin Feb. 27

Photography workshops start soon through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Beginning Digital Photography with Michael Serao (digital SLR with manual settings is needed) covers the basics of how a camera works. The class meets on Mondays, Feb. 27; March 6, 13, 20 and 27; 7 to 9 p.m.; $109.

A follow up course for people who are comfortable with the basics, More Photography on Mondays, April 17, 24; May 1 and 8; 7 to 9 p.m.; $92 focuses on creative lighting techniques. Photoshop Elements is also available.

Instructor Michael Serao has an MFA and has been employed in photography and teaching for more than 20 years. Senior discount available. Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for information.