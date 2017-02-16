The Ridgefield Press

50 Shades of Menopause: Library hosts nutritionist, author Feb. 21

By The Ridgefield Press on February 16, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Nutritionist Mickey Harpaz will talk about his book, 50 Shades of Menopause, at the Ridgefield Library on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. Harpaz will discuss what women can do to alleviate the negative side effects of menopause, including how to handle fatigue, weight gain, memory loss, insomnia, stress, depression and hot flashes. He has extensively researched the subject of menopause, and, in addition to his book, has published more than 700 articles on the subject.

This program is part of the: Body, Mind and Spirit: Holistic Health and Wellness series that is made possible through Noreen L. Papa — Mothers: Live Your Life! Register or call 203-438-2282 for more information.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Playhouse celebrates Valentine’s Day gala winners Next Post Giving Thanks: Rotary thanks community for another successful ‘Taste’
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress