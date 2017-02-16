50 Shades of Menopause: Library hosts nutritionist, author Feb. 21

Nutritionist Mickey Harpaz will talk about his book, 50 Shades of Menopause, at the Ridgefield Library on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. Harpaz will discuss what women can do to alleviate the negative side effects of menopause, including how to handle fatigue, weight gain, memory loss, insomnia, stress, depression and hot flashes. He has extensively researched the subject of menopause, and, in addition to his book, has published more than 700 articles on the subject.

This program is part of the: Body, Mind and Spirit: Holistic Health and Wellness series that is made possible through Noreen L. Papa — Mothers: Live Your Life! Register or call 203-438-2282 for more information.