Lenten book study at Jesse Lee church kicks off Feb. 26

By The Ridgefield Press on February 18, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is leading a Lenten-season book study that will explore the ways that God reveals Himself through the “I Am” sayings of Jesus, starting on Feb. 26.

The seven-week program includes a weekly one-hour meeting to discuss a chapter of The God We Can Know by Rob Fuquay, a Methodist minister in Indianapolis. Flexible days and times are available. Free copies of the book will be available.

For more details and to sign up, jesseleechurch.com/events or call Elizabeth Rabinowitz at 203-431-8502.

