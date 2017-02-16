The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield Restaurant Week set for Feb 20-26

By The Ridgefield Press on February 16, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

Ridgefield Restaurant Week, an event in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce, is Feb. 20-26 this year.

Participating restaurants are offering fixed price lunch and/or dinner specials.  

Participating restaurants include the Ancient Mariner, Bailey’s Backyard, Bernard’s/Sarah’s Wine Bar, Little Pub, Luna Rossa, Southwest Café, Sucre Sale, Terra Restaurant inside Hotel Zero Degrees, Terra Sole, Tiger’s Den Sports Bar & Grill, and Wooster Hollow Diner.

The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce, 203-438-5992, has more information.

Restaurants being added, along with each restaurant’s offering, may be viewed at DestinationRidgefield.com

