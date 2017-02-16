The Ridgefield Press

Jesse Lee plans ASP sessions next week

By The Ridgefield Press on February 16, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People, Religion · 0 Comments

Emma Brody and Justin Tebbutt secure the handrail of a new wheelchair ramp at a home in Knott County, KY, during last summer’s Jesse Lee Appalachia Service Project (ASP) mission trip. Rallies for Jesse Lee ASP 2017 will be held Feb. 23 & 28 at Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 207 Main St. Interested high school students and adults can get more details and required forms at www.jesseleeasp.org.

Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church plans kick-off rallies for those interested in participating in the Appalachia Service Project, Thursday, Feb. 23, and Tuesday, Feb. 28,  both 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the church’s Martin Hall.

Details will be presented about participating in this year’s trip, set for July 1-9.

For more information is available at jesseleeasp.org

