The Ridgefield Press

Keeler Tavern to host history trivia contest next month

By The Ridgefield Press on February 16, 2017 in Community, Happenings, History, News, People · 0 Comments

The third annual test of American history will be re-enacted on Friday, March 24, at Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center, at the Battle of Ridgefield IV competition.

Teams of as many as six will vie for the Fountain Trophy, awarded to the competitors who show the greatest command of Ridgefield, state, and national history. Previous winners include Rudy’s Rebels and the Phillip Burr Bradleys.

This year’s competition anticipates the reenactment of the Battle of Ridgefield on April 29 and will include a contest-within-a-contest for those following the museum online: the antique battle print superimposed with cartoon bubbles that has become the informal symbol of the trivia contest will be Beatles-themed, with Benedict Arnold voicing six different appropriate (or subversive) titles or lyrics. Teams able to capture all six of the song titles correctly by the evening of the battle will receive a head start of three points.

The competition begins at 7 p.m. in the Garden House; entry fee is $10 for each contestant; refreshments will be available for purchase.  

For additional information or to register your team, contact Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center at 203-438-5485 or email [email protected]

No related posts.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Chamber announces state of the town, business awards ceremony March 10
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress