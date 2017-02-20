Gardening classes begin March 6

Ridgefield Continuing Education has several gardening classes available. Taught by Laura Stabell, Annuals and Container Gardening covers how to start and buy plants, what’s good where and how to plant containers on Monday, March 6. Bulbs, Perennials and Ornamental Grasses covers how to create a layered garden by under planting beds with bulbs and what plants thrive in our area and resist deer on Wednesday, March 15.

Defenceless Gardening in Deer Country taught by Alison Wachstein, Wednesday, March 8, covers deer habits, deer “resistant” plants and deer “candy” plants to avoid (or protect), coping strategies. Wachstein has been gardening and dealing with the deer population for more than 25 years.



The workshops cost $31 and meet from 7 to 9 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. Landscape Garden Design, Vegetable Gardening, and Cut Flower Gardening are also available. Advance registration required. Ridgefield senior discount available. More information at ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.