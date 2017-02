Three musical hosts — Edwin Taylor, Faith Ferry and Deborah Katchko-Gray — are planning a series of sing-alongs at the Ridgefield Library, March 26 and May 7, from 3 to 4 p.m. in the downstairs program room.

Songs from folk and theater traditions, including Shenandoah, America the Beautiful, Oklahoma, and You’ve Got A Friend, will be featured. Drums and guitars are welcome. Songbooks are provided. For more information contact [email protected]