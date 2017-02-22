The Ridgefield Press

Aldrich announces evening for educators to explore creativity

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum has announced its first Evening for Educators of 2017, Drawing Your Own Path: Exploring Art, Creativity, and Mindfulness with John F. Simon Jr., visual artist and author, on Friday, March 31, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The hands-on workshop will introduce the methods of mindful drawing, and lead a group discussion on the sources of creativity and what mindful drawings reveal about the artist. The workshop is free but registration is required.

Drawing materials will be supplied. All levels of experience welcome. Register at bit.ly/2kEuIig

