Turner scholarship program continues at Ridgefield Academy

Ridgefield Academy has announced that it will, once again, be offering scholarships as part of the Turner Scholarship Program. This initiative is aimed at attracting new and outstanding candidates to RA.

The program, which honors the contributions of RA’s founding Chairman, Howard Turner, provides a limited number of renewable scholarships, $10,000 each and are offered to students entering RA’s Middle School during the 2017-18 school year. David Suter, RA’s Associate Head of School and Director of Enrollment, adds that the program will also fulfill the school’s mission of promoting high quality academics and character education among students in the greater Fairfield-Westchester County area.

Candidates for the RA Turner Scholarship are committed students who show academic achievement, are currently involved in activities outside of the classroom and demonstrate solid character and citizenship. A candidate should also be interested in contributing to RA’s artistic, athletic, and service learning programs. This program is targeted to new students entering our Middle School, grades 4 and 5, during the 2017-18 academic school year. (New students are defined as individuals having never attending Ridgefield Academy prior to 2017-18.) RA is currently taking applications and they will be considered as long as funds remain available.

The scholarship will not change, impact or replace RA’s current admission and financial aid programs. “We are enthusiastic about what this program can mean for the next generation at Ridgefield Academy,” Mr. Suter said, “because the program honors the years of service Mr. Turner has given to the RA in a way that is consistent with our mission, and that will also allow more students to enjoy the innovative and inspiring school experience at Ridgefield Academy.”

For more information, please contact the Office of Admission at 203-894-1800, ext. 112 or [email protected].

For more information, please contact Kara Morgan: 203.894.1800 x126 or [email protected]