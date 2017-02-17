Hands-on workshop teaches decorative painting

Decorative Painting Techniques and more is a new class available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. In the hands-on workshop, students will create painting techniques used for furniture however many of these principles can be used to paint a wall, steps or a wood mantel.

No art experience necessary. Cost is $92 plus a materials fee of $15 to 20 per student. Instructor supplies all material. Instructor Shelley Lowell is an award-winning painter, sculptor, art teacher and poet. The class meets on Mondays, March 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School.

Advance registration is required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for materials information and to register.