Howard Williams Winter Concert Series presents J & B Lite on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m. at Ridgefield Crossings, 640 Danbury Road. Bandleader/guitarist Billy Michael, joined by vocalist Jacqui Rodda and pianist Wayne Gunther, will perform. Free admission; 203-403-4383.

