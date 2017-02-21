Letter: Trump’s executive order has damaged his administration

To the Editor:

The immigration ban has become a major problem for the Trump administration.

In The Ridgefield Press last week there was a good letter from Ann Lundberg, who discussed the extremely long (often two years) vetting process for refugees before they are permitted to enter the U.S. Yet this administration has interrupted the arrival of many refugees who have survived that grueling process. Many have left jobs, sold their possessions, were on their way to leave years of vicious warfare, yet were stopped by the sudden executive order that forbids their departure to the U.S. That executive order to ban immigration from seven Muslim nations was halted by the federal courts, and the appeal by the Department of Justice was heard by an appeals court. Mr. Trump, using Twitter, has castigated the judge who issued the hold, and attacked the court when his judgment was questioned. In an op-ed piece in The New York Times, John Yoo, a justice department lawyer from the George W. Bush administration, who wrote some of Bush’s controversial executive orders, said that Trump has gone too far. “This is executive power run amok.”

Mr. Yoo also says that the firing of acting Attorney General Sally Yates for her refusal to defend the executive order used words that undermined the president’s right to criticize an attorney general doing his/her proper job. Now the appeals court has decided unanimously that the immigration ban is blocked. It will surely be appealed to the Supreme Court.

In the short time since the inauguration, there have been several other thoughtless actions that have damaged the new administration.

Walter Slavin