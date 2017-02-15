Letter: The gentlemen of RBA

To the Editor:

If you want to know what true sportsmanship looks like, visit an RBA high school game. I’m grateful for the young men of RBA and am impressed by the exemplary team behavior. This is what I always hoped “inclusive” would mean. I’m a parent with a child with special needs, and admittedly was skeptical about registering my son. I will gladly say that my son is always welcome and an active participant in the games. He loves playing basketball and being with the guys. He is always excited to go to his games because he knows he will be warmly welcomed by all the players. Thank you very much, RBA participants, you are the best, and to Mark, for keeping the games real.

Laura Davis