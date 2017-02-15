Chez Delila’s delivers 50 blankets to RVNA

Maria Infurchia, salon coordinator of Chez Delila’s, right, delivered more than 50 blankets to Barbara Newland, RVNA director of community health and wellness, for distribution to patients in their homes this winter. The blankets were collected as part of Chez Delila’s annual holiday drive for charity. The hair salon also entered participating patrons into a raffle for a free cut and color.
