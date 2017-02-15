The Ridgefield Press

Chez Delila’s delivers 50 blankets to RVNA

By The Ridgefield Press on February 15, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

Maria Infurchia and Barbara Newland.

Maria Infurchia, salon coordinator of Chez Delila’s, right, delivered more than 50 blankets to Barbara Newland, RVNA director of community health and wellness, for distribution to patients in their homes this winter. The blankets were collected as part of Chez Delila’s annual holiday drive for charity. The hair salon also entered participating patrons into a raffle for a free cut and color.

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post RHS grad helps stop art heist in Boston Next Post Audubon Connecticut announces support for H.B. No. 6926, to allow local option
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress