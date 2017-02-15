The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield property transfers: Feb. 1-6

February 15, 2017

Six houses worth a total of $3,633,630 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between Feb. 1 and Feb. 6. The town received $9,084 in conveyance taxes from the transfers, which included:

252 Keeler Drive: Frank Amendola Jr. of Continental Drive to Taeyoung Choi and Eunji Li of Prospect Street, Feb. 1, $534,000.

42 Wilridge Road: William and Ann O’Brien of Olcott Way to Michael Cernak and Rachel Park, Feb. 1, $303,500.

8 Clayton Place: Michael Bresnan and Mary Sherry to David and Tracey Brady of Millstone Court, Feb. 2, $1,068,380.

58 Blue Ridge Road: Jordan El-Hag and Marissa Deangelis to Robert and Katherine Peckham of Thunder Hill Lane, Feb. 2, $420,000.

293 North Salem Road: Christiana Trust of Houston, Texas, to 293 North Salem Road LLC of Torrington, Feb. 3, $582,750.

3 Old Wagon Road: US Bank Trust of San Diego, Calif., to Jordan El-Hag, Feb. 6, $725,000.

