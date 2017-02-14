ROARings: Precious little mama cat

We have been overwhelmed with sweetness lately … not of the sugary kind but of a loving little cat and her five kittens. The kittens have been adopted and it’s now time for Marbles, the mom, to have her own special home.

Marbles, at 2, is just past the kitten stage herself. She is a beautiful torbie — a tabby mixed with a tortie. Marbles is a bit shy but has a sweet disposition. She is very much a lap cat, still wanting the feeling of security after an eventful trip from Virginia. She has been spayed and is up to date with vaccinations.

Are you ready to welcome her to your home and give her the cuddles she so richly deserves?

Our website, roar-ridgefield.org, gives information about adoptions and open hours.

ROAR with Laughter is back and better than ever, on Saturday, March 4, 6:30 p.m. at BMW of Ridgefield, with comedian Moody McCarthy, who will keep you roaring. Buy your tickets online now. New this year, whether you attend or not, go to 501auctions.com/ROAR with Laughter and bid for items right up to 9:30 the night of, with your smartphone or device.