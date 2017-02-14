Ridgefield hoop teams get past Westhill

They might have had a tougher time than expected, but the Ridgefield High boys and girls basketball teams both came away with victories against Westhill on Monday night.

In its Senior Night game at home, the Ridgefield girls hoop team edged Westhill, 57-52.

Ahead 52-50 with one minute left in the fourth quarter, the Tigers ran down the clock until Claire Middlebrook was fouled and made one free throw with 29 seconds remaining. Westhill then missed two free throws before Middlebrook was fouled again and sank another free throw to put Ridgefield ahead, 54-50.

Grace Goodwin then intercepted a Westhill pass, drove for a layup and was fouled, hitting the free throw for a three-point play and a 57-50 Ridgefield lead with 13 seconds left.

Westhill got the final basket with two seconds remaining to end the scoring.

“We didn’t play well all game, but I told the team ‘good teams can win ugly games’ and that’s what we did today,” said Ridgefield head coach Tom DiMarzo. “A win’s a win. It doesn’t matter if it’s a five-point win or a 30-point win.”

Goodwin and Caroline Curnal each scored 15 points for the Tigers, who are now 16-3 overall and 14-1 in the FCIAC. Julia Middlebrook and Meaghan O’Hara added 12 points apiece.

In Stamford, the Ridgefield boys basketball team outscored host Westhill, 23-3, in the final quarter to rally for a 60-46 triumph.

The Tigers trailed, 43-37, going into the fourth period.

Chris Longo had a game-high 17 points for Ridgefield, which improved to 11-6 overall and 8-5 in the FCIAC.

Brenden McNamara added 12 points, while Nick Laudati scored 11 points and Joe Newborn had 10 points.