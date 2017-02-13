Pracella nets winner in OT as Ridgefield nips Notre Dame

After scoring the go-ahead the goal late in the third period, Jeff Pracella got the game-winner in overtime.

Pracella scored just 18 seconds into the extra session, lifting the Ridgefield High boys hockey team to a 6-5 triumph over Notre Dame-West Haven on Monday afternoon at Bennett Rink in New Haven.

The victory was the 16th straight for the Tigers, who are now 17-1 overall and ranked first in the state.

Trailing 4-3, Notre Dame (9-7-1) scored the tying goal with just under two minutes left in the third period. Pracella followed with his first goal to put Ridgefield ahead, 5-4, with 57 seconds remaining, but the Green Knights answered on Vin Paolillo’s equalizer with 33 seconds to play.

The overtime session didn’t last long, as Pracella potted the game-winner on a high shot over ND-West Haven goalie Brendan Crowley.

Will Forrest matched Pracella with two goals for the Tigers. Andrew Tregurtha and Jack Stafford also scored for Ridgefield.

Nick Cullinan and Ty Fujitani each added two assists, while goalie Sean Keegans finished with 25 saves.