Wind damage: Downed tree on Route 116 creates detour

Ridgefield drivers beware: Monday’s high winds are causing damage all over town.

Traffic on Route 116 is currently being re-routed due to a downed tree between Barrack Hill and Farrar Lane.

Other wind affected areas downed trees and wires include:

Ridgebury Road

Haviland Road

Pocconock Trail

Ramapoo Road

Lewis Drive

Pumping Station Road

Peaceable Ridge Road and Doubleday Lane

Manor Road

Twin Ridge Road

Wires and trees reported down between Oreneca Road and Ripowam Road.

The Press will keep this list updated as the day goes on. Please send in any pictures to [email protected]