The Ridgefield Press

Wind damage: Downed tree on Route 116 creates detour

By The Ridgefield Press on February 13, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Ridgefield drivers beware: Monday’s high winds are causing damage all over town.

Traffic on Route 116 is currently being re-routed due to a downed tree between Barrack Hill and Farrar Lane.

Other wind affected areas downed trees and wires include:

  • Ridgebury Road
  • Haviland Road
  • Pocconock Trail
  • Ramapoo Road
  • Lewis Drive
  • Pumping Station Road
  • Peaceable Ridge Road and Doubleday Lane
  • Manor Road
  • Twin Ridge Road
  • Wires and trees reported down between Oreneca Road and Ripowam Road.

The Press will keep this list updated as the day goes on. Please send in any pictures to [email protected]

No related posts.

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post BBB, IRS issue a warning about spread of dangerous email scams Next Post This week on HAN: Basketball playoffs start, hockey and more
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress