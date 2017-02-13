Wind damage: Downed tree on Route 116 creates detour

Ridgefield drivers beware: Monday’s high winds are causing damage all over town.
Traffic on Route 116 is currently being re-routed due to a downed tree between Barrack Hill and Farrar Lane.
Other wind affected areas downed trees and wires include:
- Ridgebury Road
- Haviland Road
- Pocconock Trail
- Ramapoo Road
- Lewis Drive
- Pumping Station Road
- Peaceable Ridge Road and Doubleday Lane
- Manor Road
- Twin Ridge Road
- Wires and trees reported down between Oreneca Road and Ripowam Road.
The Press will keep this list updated as the day goes on. Please send in any pictures to [email protected]