Sarah Michetti Newby, sister of Ridgefielder

February 12, 2017

Sarah Michetti Newby, daughter of Catherine (Kay) Michetti and sister of Kathy Pakiela and Linda Kazlauskas of Ridgefield, passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Jan. 30, in St. Augustine, Fla. She is survived by her husband Bill, her five children, 15 grand-children, and six nephews.

Sarah spent years at Hartley Elementary School in St. Augustine volunteering. Helping children was her passion, and their smiles, her greatest reward.

A celebration of her life is planned for June 16 in St. Augustine, Fla.

