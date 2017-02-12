What’s closed? Here’s a list of Ridgefield businesses not opening Sunday

Here’s an unofficial list of Ridgefield stores closed Sunday, Feb. 12. The Press will keep updating this as the day goes on.

Purple Frog on Main Street is closed Sunday due to the snow. “We will be open at 11am Monday and Tuesday for your last minute Valentine cards and gifts,” the shop’s Twitter account said.

Ridgefield Guild of Artists will be closed today, Sunday, Feb 12.

Little House Shoppe is closed.

Due to the weather and deteriorating road conditions, ROAR will be closed today Sunday Feb 12th

What’s open in town? Glad you asked. Here’s the list of businesses who are keeping the lights on during this winter whiteout:

Prime Burger Ridgefield is open today and is delivering.

Deborah Ann’s Sweet Shoppe is open.

Tigers Den is open.

HooDoo Brown is open.

Planet Pizza is open and is delivering.

The Prospector Theater is open.

Know someone who’s closed? How about someone who’s open and braving this storm? Email news@theridgefieldpress.com so we can keep this list as fresh as possible throughout the storm.